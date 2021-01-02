Ali Hamdani appointed SNGPL MD

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has appointed Ali J. Hamdani as Managing Director (MD) of the company for a period of three years.

Earlier, the prime minister had approved the appointment of Ali J. Hamdani in the federal cabinet meeting held on December 15, 2020.

Hamdani has more than 30 years of experience in managing international businesses, particularly in energy, power, water, chemical and healthcare sectors.

Prior to joining the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd, he remained associated with a number of leading international companies, including Siemens AG, Linde Healthcare and Schneider Electric.

He has proven record of positioning organisations for success, spurring billion-dollar sales growth, leading global initiatives, and demonstrating a profound dedication to client satisfaction.