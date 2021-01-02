Govt, opposition should join hands to provide ease to poor

LAHORE: A delegation of members of Christian community, led by the Bishop of Lahore Sebastian Francois Shaw and former Bishop Dr Alexander John Malik, called on Pakistan Muslim League President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday.

During the meeting, the Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shafay Hussain, GM Sikander, Priests Shahid Meraj and Johnson Bernard were also present. Talking to the delegation, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said this is a bad time for economy of the country and the ordinary man is feeling that the rich did not care for the poor. He said in view of these circumstances, all religions, organisations, the government and opposition should forget everything and concentrate only on the agenda of national security, and there should be elimination of price hike and unemployment from the country.

Shujaat said the poor and salaried segments have been under severe pressure, and to save the people, the government and the opposition should join hands only for one year instead of pulling down each other. He said the government and opposition parties should prove their sincerity for the poor and get united to reduce the pain and problems of the people. If there would be no improvement by January 2022, then they may come back to the old agenda.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said he would pray on the occasion of the new year that it brings happiness for the people and prosperity for the country.