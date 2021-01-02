Steps underway to protect rights of overseas Pakistanis

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf and chairman overseas committee Atif Iftikhar Cheema Friday said solid steps were underway to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis. Addressing a meeting in the DC office Gujranwala, they vowed to make the committee more affective and said a special cell would be established at DC office Gujranwala. They said overseas Pakistanis are

playing vital role to strengthen the economy of the country. The meeting was told that 721 cases had been received in the dash board from which 652 have been solved while 69 are under process. The DC directed the government departments concerned to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis and all complaints about local issues faced by them should be resolved as soon as possible.

MAN DIES IN ROAD

ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident on GT Road, Gujranwala on Friday. Abdul Aziz and Zafar Iqbal were travelling on a motorcycle and near Upper Chenab Canal a truck hit them, leaving Abdul Aziz, 50, dead on the spot and Zafar Iqbal wounded critically.