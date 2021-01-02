Dacoits on the rampage

KASUR: Dacoits took away cash and other valuables in six incidents here on Friday. Bahadur was on his way when three robbers stopped him and snatched cash and mobile phones from him near Chak 59. They shot at and injured him on resistance. Two dacoits looted Rs 70,000 and two mobile phones from Umar Bilal and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Two bandits snatched Nadeem’s motorcycle near Sharqiabad. Unidentified thieves stole motorcycle of Amir Ali. Four dacoits took away Naveed’s motorcycle and Rs 4,200. Unidentified thieves stole Muhammad Zaeem’s motorcycle.

GREETED: Politicians and social circles have congratulated to the newly-elected office-bearers of the press club here. MNAs Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Mian Saad Wasim Sheikh, Rana Ishaq Khan, PPP leader Ch Manzoor Ahmed, MNA, MPA Malik Ahmed Saeed Khan, Public Grievances Cell Kasur chairman Sardar Fakhar Ali, former speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, former district nazim Rana Imtiaz Ahmad Khan, member Punjab Bar Council Malik Riaz Ahmed Khan, PML-N Lahore Division president Wasim Akhtar Sheikh and other dignitaries visited the press club and greeted the newly-elected office-bearers.