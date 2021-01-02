E-gates installation at major airports soon

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced to install e-gates at major airports across the country. According to details, e-gates will scan travelers’ passports clearing their immigration without delay. In the first phase, e-gates will be installed at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports, announced the CAA. E-gates are a self-automated service which facilitates the passengers by scanning their passports before issuing them their boarding passes. E-gates will also be equipped with the technology to conduct facial recognition and fingerprint check of passengers. Travelers will only have their passports and tickets scanned at the e-gates before issuing the boarding passes. On the other hand, the government has ensured that foreigners who wish to apply for a Pakistani visa can do so online now.