Geo TV airs Lux Style Awards 2020 today

KARACHI: The LUX Style Awards 2020 is honoring nominees in 28 categories in the genres of Fashion, Film, Music and Television for year 2020. Tune into Geo TV and watch the show on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

The inception of LUX style Awards occurred in 2002 and brought fashion and entertainment industry of Pakistan together to celebrate their achievements. Since then, LUX Style Awards has continued to serve as a platform that honors excellence by acknowledging existing and emerging talent from the Fashion, Film, Music and Television industry. The Lux Style Awards is in its 19th year and this time, the show has embraced the new normal and brought a virtual show for the first time in its history.

Due to Pandemic this year, the LSA event was a challenging task which was remarkably put together in a virtual format sending out a message of hope and positivity. They managed to acknowledge the extraordinary work of our Pakistani talent and bring joy through entertainment on screen for the audience.

The show has some exciting performances in line with the theme of hope and gratitude and viewers will get to have a different experience overall. Lux Style Awards voting closed on the 15th of November and the winners were announced on the 17th of December a week before the shows airing to record the speeches from beforehand. Being one of the most anticipated and sought-after nights, LSA continues to honor legends, merge music and fashion with film and drama to re-create some of the most iconic moments for Pakistan’s entertainment industry.