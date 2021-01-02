71 more die as corona shows no mercy

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday reached 34,773 with 2,463 more people testing positive and 2,156 patients recovering during the 24 hours.

Seventy-one corona patients, of whom 61 were under treatment in hospital and 10 in their respective homes or quarantines, died on Monday, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 71 deaths, 39 patients died on the ventilator. No affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while 300 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, ICT 38 percent, Peshawar 34 percent and Lahore 32 percent.

Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas with 35 percent in ICT, 30 percent in Karachi, 58 percent in Peshawar and 39 percent in Multan.

Around 41,039 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,383 in Sindh, 16,617 in Punjab, 5,371 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,449 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 520 in Balochistan, 371 in GB, and 328 in AJK.

Around 437,229 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 482,178 cases have been detected so far including AJK 8,277, Balochistan 18,168, GB 4,857, ICT 37,888, KP 58,701, Punjab 138,608 and Sindh 215,679.

Around 10,176 deaths have been recorded since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,560 in Sindh, 4,042 in Punjab, 1,649 in KP, 19 in ICT, 183 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 222 in AJK.

A total of 6,737,107 tests have been conducted so far, while 626 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.