Leading Ulema dissociate from elements behind temple attack

ISLAMABAD: Leadership of different religious schools of thought and leading Ulema while expressing disassociation with elements involved in the Hindu temple attack in Karak have assured the Hindu community all over Pakistan for complete cooperation and support.

A joint communiqué on Friday after meeting of leading Ulema and religious scholars with Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and representatives of seminaries stated that it is responsibility of the state and majority Muslim population to take care of the rights of minorities in the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that no one can clip freedom and influence of the seminaries. He said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser is in contact with Ulema to address their reservations on Evacuee Trust Properties Amendment Bill. He said the government has been providing facilities to seminaries across the country and registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education is a positive step of the PTI government. Tahir Ashrafi made it clear that the government has no intention to amend the blasphemy laws.

The joint communiqué stated that seminaries could not be employed for political interests, and designs of elements aiming at using mosques and seminaries for political objectives will be foiled. On the issue of Karak temple attack, Tahir Ashrafi stated that any individual, group or organisation will not be allowed to take law into own hands. He said that elements who have been involved in attack at Hindu temple in Karak have violated Islamic norms and laws of the country and helped elements making criticism at Pakistan on religious grounds.