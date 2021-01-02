MPs failing to submit asset details to face suspension: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday said that so far 791 members of parliament (MPs) submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2019-20.

According to an ECP official, 394 parliamentarians did not submit their assets details, out of total 1,195 parliamentarians, while 10 seats were still lying vacant.

He said those who submitted their assets details included 89 senators, 228 members of National Assembly, 225 members of the Punjab Assembly, 117 members of Sindh Assembly, 94 of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 38 members of Balochistan Assembly.

He said that those who failed to submit their assets details within the due date included 14 senators, 112 members of National Assembly, 144 members of the Punjab Assembly, 48 of Sindh Assembly, 50 of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 26 members of Balochistan Assembly.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, every member of an assembly and Senate have to submit to the Commission, on or before Dec 31 each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, will publish the names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

He said that the Commission will, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

He said if any member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he or she may within one hundred and twenty days from the date of submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.