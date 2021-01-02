Pakistan shares dividends of China’s poverty reduction experience

ISLAMABAD: The stunning achievement of poverty reduction has not only improved lives in China but also through its newly established Belt and Road Initiative is sharing the dividends to the regions beyond China, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Friday

Pakistan as one of the important partners through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is receiving the uplift at the same time where the project is at the second phase focusing on lifting the people from poverty apart from focusing on agriculture and industrial cooperation.

Recently, an online international forum “International Forum on Sharing Poverty Reduction Experience” was held in Beijing.

The forum was hosted by State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development (LGOP) and organized by International Poverty Reduction Center in China (IPRCC), bringing together almost 200 representatives from 60 countries. According to the report, celebrating and hosting such a conference on a global scale especially at the end of 2020 is symbolic in nature as the year is significant when China is completing its important millstone related to poverty alleviation.

The main theme of this forum was about sharing poverty reduction experience with other fellow countries and their statesmen.