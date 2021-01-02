close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
January 2, 2021

Rescue 1122 received 17,020 fake calls last year

January 2, 2021

LAKKI MARWAT: The Rescue 1122 received 18534 calls out of which 17020 were fake.

Releasing its annual performance report here on Friday, District Emergency Officer Arif Khan Marwat said that Rescue 1122 responded to 1414 different types of accidents in a timely manner and provided facilities to the people during the emergency.

