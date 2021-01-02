Project underway to overcome environmental pollution

SIALKOT: Newly-elected chairman of Sialkot Tannery Zone Association Chaudhry Raza Munir Friday said work was underway on a tannery zone project to overcome the issue of environmental pollution in the city. Talking to a delegation led by Vice Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen said soon after completion of the project all tanneries would start shifting to the Sialkot tannery zone from the city. He said the production of international quality leather in the tannery zone would also enhance the quality of its products.