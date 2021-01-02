PRA registers growth of 41.6 percent in first half of financial year

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs73.7 billion from July to December 2020 registering a phenomenal growth of 41.6 percent over the Rs 52.1 billion collected in the first half of the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The PRA witnessed unprecedented revenue growth despite a huge tax relief package was given by the Punjab Govt through the Finance Act, 2020 wherein the rate of Punjab Sales Tax on Services (PSTS) on more than 25 services was reduced to support COVID-affected sectors, boost compliance and encourage documentation.