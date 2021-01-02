450 schools closed, 382 teachers absent but salaries being paid

SUKKUR: As many as 450 out of 2,229 schools in district Dadu are closed, while more than 218 teachers, who were absent, have been issued show-cause notices by the authorities.

Reports said more than 9,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were in 2,229 schools in district Dadu, adding that some teachers got retired and some died due to which 99 schools were closed. It is pertinent to mention that the government was completely unaware of the teachers retiring or having passed away while their salaries were being paid regularly. It said the dropout ratio of the students in those schools was also increasing, which compelled the parents to provide their children’s primary and secondary education from outside the district.

A report, ‘Status of Education in Dadu-2020’, stated that as many as 450 schools were closed and 99 schools were temporarily closed, while 382 teachers were absent in 2020 but they had been receiving their salaries on regular basis. Meanwhile, the chief monitoring officer of the Sindh Education Department said there were lack of basic facilities in some 521 schools, which did not have boundary walls and 375 schools did not have washroom facilities. She said the government has constituted a committee to investigate 669 absent teachers. The official said the teaching and non-teaching staff’s attendance were monitored regularly to find out the ghost teachers or other irregularities.