Rain with snowfall forecast in KP

PESHAWAR: The Met Office on Friday forecast rain with snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday as a strong westerly wave was likely to enter in Pakistan on Sunday and to grip upper parts of the country. It said that rain with snowfall is expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurrum and could cause considerable decrease in the mercury.