Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus on Friday claimed 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the toll 1,661 in the province.Also, KP recorded 322 more positive cases that brought the total number of infected people in the province to 59,054.

Of 12 fatalities, nine people died in Peshawar and one each died in Swabi, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan. Peshawar has lost 811 people as a result of coronavirus, the highest number of people killed in a single district in the province.

It reported 168 positive cases on Friday. Nowshera reported 22, Kohat 21, Abbottabad 20, Haripur 19, Mardan 16, Khyber 12, and Bannu and Mansehra recorded seven positive cases each.

Our correspondent adds from Nowhshera: At least 15 more people tested positive to the coronavirus in the district on Friday, bringing to 1687 the total number of Covid-19 cases here. Around 62 people have died from the coronavirus in Nowshera.

Syed Kosar Naqvi adds from Abbotabad: The Covid-19 cases have been on the decline in the Abbottabad district over the last few days as its case fatality rate has come down to 2.75 per cent, according to the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).