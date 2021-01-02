Twin cities suffered most from Covid-19 than rest of country

LAHORE: Around 29 patients died from COVID-19 while 659 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, while eight more people died in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. However the incidence of coronavirus illness in the twin cities is still much higher as compared to other parts of the country. Data collected by â€˜The Newsâ€™ on Friday reveals that to date, 49,724 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities out of which 964 have lost their lives.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 4,042, while confirmed cases reached 138,608 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at the P&SH Department Punjab, 16,617 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,457,310 in the province.

Around 329 patients recovered during the last 24 hours raising the number of total recovered patients to 123,598 in the province. Muhammad Qasim adds from Rawalpindi: The New Year started with report of eight deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours along with as many as 221 new cases registered from the region in a day keeping the intensity of the second wave of the outbreak much intact in terms of both morbidity and mortality.

From December 16 to December 31, the number of confirmed patients reported per day on average from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district was below 216 though the virus claimed another 87 lives in the last 16 days of the year 2020.The incidence of coronavirus illness in the twin cities is still much higher as compared to other parts of the country. Data collected by â€˜The Newsâ€™ on Friday reveals that to date, a total of 49,724 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 964 have lost their lives.