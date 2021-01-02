Leading Ulema dissociate from elements behind temple attack

ISLAMABAD: Leadership of different religious schools of thought and leading Ulema while expressing disassociation with elements involved in the Hindu temple attack in Karak have assured the Hindu community all over Pakistan for complete cooperation and support.

A joint communiquÃ© on Friday after meeting of leading Ulema and religious scholars with Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and representatives of seminaries stated that it is responsibility of the state and majority Muslim population to take care of the rights of minorities in the country.