KP loses 41st doctor to coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus on Friday claimed the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the number of medics losing lives to the viral infection to 41 in the province.

The latest victim of the deadly virus was Dr Fahad Liaqat. He was young and healthy but had recently contracted the viral infection. He was admitted to a private hospital in Peshawar but lost the battle for life there.Dr Liaqat Fahad was working as District Surveillance Officer in the anti-polio programme in the Khyber tribal district.

He belonged to Tor Dher village in Swabi district. His funeral prayer was offered in his native village at 11 am on Friday and he was laid to rest at the family graveyard.

It was only a few days ago when a senior woman radiologist, Dr Khowla Jabeen, died of coronavirus in Peshawar.She had spent almost a month in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hayatabad Medical Complex.He husband, Dr Iqrar Hussain Zaidi, had died of coronavirus in Peshawar on December 7.In KP, 41 doctors and two medical students have died of the infectious disease so far.