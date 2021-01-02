‘2021 year of removal of PTI govt’

LAHORE: The PML-N Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has said the year 2021 will be the year of removal of the vote-stealing and mandate-robbing PTI-led government.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurengzeb said the year 2018 had brought about a tsunami of destruction but 2021 will prove to be the year of destruction of that tsunami. She said the year 2020 stole sugar, wheat, medicine, electricity, gas and fuel that hurt the people badly, saying Imran’s hollow promises of giving 10 million jobs and five million houses for the poor were also not fulfilled. The former information minister said Imran’s so-called year of “change” ended up being the year of the worst destruction, inflation, disasters, infamy and misery. The PM had named 2020 the year of happiness for Pakistan but his incompetence and corruption ended up making it the year of sorrow, grief and desperation.The PML-N leader said the year also crushed the national economy, exports, businessmen, traders and industrialists.