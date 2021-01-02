close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
January 2, 2021

Watford sign Philip Zinckernagel

January 2, 2021

LOMDON: Watford have completed the signing of Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on a five-and-a-half year deal.

The 26-year-old has moved to Vicarage Road on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

Zinckernagel scored 19 goals in his side’s domestic title win last year and has also featured for the club in the Europa League.

Zinckernagel will be available for selection for the club’s FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United next weekend.

