Gerrard asks Rangers fans to stay away from Ibrox anniversary

LONDON: Steven Gerrard has urged Rangers fans to stay away on Saturday as the club marks the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster.

The Covid-19 pandemic means Gers chiefs are planning a scaled-back tribute to remember the 66 fans who lost their lives in a crush on January 2, 1971.

And Light Blues boss Gerrard has asked fans not to visit the stadium ahead of Saturday’s Old Firm derby.

He said: “It’s a very poignant day tomorrow, the 50th year as well. In a normal situation, we’d have a lot of people around the ground and we’d obviously put a full service on so we could pay our respects that way.

“But because of Covid-19, things will look slightly different. However, as a club we still want to pay our full respects to everyone involved and to all the names that are no longer with us.

“It’s a very special day tomorrow, myself and the players are all aware of that – but I would ask all our fans to stay away. I know that’s tough but we also have to pay respect to the situation we’re all in at the moment and stay safe at home.”

Gerrard’s cousin Jon-Paul Gilhooley, 10, was the youngest victim of the Hillsborough disaster and the former Liverpool captain admits the grief felt by the families of those who lost their lives at Ibrox resonates strongly with him.

He said: “Yeah for sure, there’s certainly a relation from my point of view with my connection to the Hillsborough disaster as well.”