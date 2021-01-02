Cotswold date pencilled in for Champ return

LONDON: Nicky Henderson has confirmed the Cotswold Chase as the likely comeback target for Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Champ.

The JP McManus-owned gelding has not been seen in competitive action since charging home to beat the Irish pair of Minella Indo and Allaho in an epic finish to the RSA Chase at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, with an autumn wind operation delaying his return.

With connections losing the race against time to get him back for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown earlier this week, Henderson admitted options were limited – and even mooted a potential spin over hurdles.

However, the Seven Barrows handler now views the Cotswold Chase as as a suitable starting point for the season, even if it means he could clash with his stablemate Santini, who won the race last year before going on to finish runner-up in the Gold Cup.

Of Champ, Henderson said in his Unibet blog: “I’m pleased to say that he is in excellent form and the obvious race would be the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day.

“It might have to be for Santini as well, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it, because there’s also the Denman Chase at Newbury in February.

“Champ is coming along great and Nico (de Boinville) had a spin on him on Christmas Eve and he’s been jumping very well.

“There is nothing else before the Cotswold Chase, so I’d imagine he’d have a racecourse gallop beforehand which should put him spot on.”