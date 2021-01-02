Long night for England police trying to enforce virus curbs

LONDON: Police had to break up parties across England as revellers ignored warnings to ring in the new year with members of their own household only.

Several forces recommended giving event organisers the maximum £10,000 fine as officers battled to get people to stick to the rules.

New restrictions which came into effect at midnight on December 31 meant a total of 44 million people – 78 per cent of the population of England – saw in 2021 under the toughest Tier 4 measures.

The Metropolitan Police (MPS) said officers had broken up a music event in east London’s Royal Docks and reported the host to magistrates to be considered for the top penalty. A number of house parties were also dispersed across the east of the capital.

MPS Barking and Dagenham tweeted just before 2am: “Officers have been attending a number of reported breaches house parties. Several Fines have been issued at various parties across East Area tonight for Covid Breaches.”

In all, the Met were called to 58 unlicensed music events and parties across London and issued 217 fixed penalty notices (FPNs), with a further five people reported to magistrates for consideration for a £10,000 fine.

Four people were arrested for breaching Covid regulations after gathering in central London. Two males, aged 18 and 19, were stabbed during an incident in Edgeware Road in west London at around 12.30am, and a 17-year-old girl suffered a head injury when she was struck with a glass bottle.

Police believe the attack was linked to a larger gathering at a property in nearby Connaught Street that was dispersed by officers. In Essex, officers dished out more than £18,000 in fines to organisers of unlicensed music events, reporting that hundreds of people had turned up in breach of lockdown rules.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet thanked all those who had stayed home on what is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year. But he added: “Unfortunately, there were others who decided to blatantly flout the coronavirus rules and regulations and, ultimately, they decided that partying was more important than protecting other people.

“We’ve seized their equipment, arrested five people, and issued a large number of fines to those who think this behaviour is acceptable.” Over the course of the night, Sussex Police issued a total of 81 FPNs – 66 in Brighton and Hove, nine in West Sussex, and six in East Sussex. Five of those were issued to a group in a car that had travelled from London, who claimed they were in Brighton to collect a takeaway. “Our officers will shut breaches down and take enforcement action where necessary,” the force tweeted.

Leicestershire Police doled out 75 FPNs totalling almost £74,000 and received 191 reports of Covid-19 breaches between 7pm on New Year’s Eve and 7am on New Year’s Day.

Six of the fines were recommendations for the £10,000 fine for hosts of gatherings of more than 30 people. Detective Chief Constable Terry Woods, of Lancashire Constabulary, said officers had dealt with “a steady stream of incidents” including shutting down a house party in Hyndburn. He tweeted: “Some shockers tonight e.g. Hyndburn rural property with about 80 young people there @LancsPolice stopped it & organiser reported for £10k fine.”

At around 2.30am, he posted: “Demand now increasing – themes assaults, house party fights, sadly domestic abuse & people reaching crisis.

“I spent strike of midnight on foot with cops searching for a high risk missing person. Just resuming from assisting with the arrest of a violent drink driver – welcome to 2021!!”

Greater Manchester Police issued 105 FPNs for lockdown breaches.

The force said the majority were for house parties, but it also shut down a rave at the Empress Industrial Estate in Wigan, seizing DJ equipment, lighting and heaters.

West Midlands Police were also battling lockdown fatigue as 2020 drew to a close. Chief Constable Dave Thompson posted: “Very grateful for time with @OSU_WMP.

“I am afraid some shocking Covid breaches with very large house parties. Well dealt with by the team. Always a pleasure to spend time with such professional officers.”