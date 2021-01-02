PDM to take part in by-polls, decision on Senate polls later: Fazl

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday the opposition alliance would take part in the by-elections, however, a decision on participation in the upcoming Senate elections would be taken later.

Addressing a news conference along with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other leaders after a meeting of the opposition alliance at Raiwind here, he said the PDM had become stronger than before and was more determined to oust the “illegitimate” government.

Answering a question, he said all the resignations of lawmakers of PDM’s component parties had reached their respective party leadership, so the first target set by the PDM had been achieved. Fazl said the government had only one month to quit, and after which PDM members would join heads and decide on long march. “We will decide whether to hold long march towards Rawalpindi or Islamabad,” he added. He also announced that the PDM would stage demonstrations at the Pakistan Election Commission and the National Accountability Bureau’s offices.

Fazl said many of the decisions taken at the meeting were confidential, therefore, the alliance was not under any obligations to share everything with the media.