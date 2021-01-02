Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus on Friday claimed 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the toll 1,661 in the province.

Also, KP recorded 322 more positive cases that brought the total number of infected people in the province to 59,054.

Of 12 fatalities, nine people died in Peshawar and one each died in Swabi, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan. Peshawar has lost 811 people as a result of coronavirus, the highest number of people killed in a single district in the province.

It reported 168 positive cases on Friday. Nowshera reported 22, Kohat 21, Abbottabad 20, Haripur 19, Mardan 16, Khyber 12, and Bannu and Mansehra recorded seven positive cases each.