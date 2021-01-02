Transferred

close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2021

Lahore

Our Correspondent
January 2, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) issued notifications of transfer and posting of 70 in-charges and assistant in-charges of Land Record Centres across the province.

Transfers were made on the basis of transfer policy, shared spokesperson for PLRA. The purpose of these exchanges was to ensure transparency and fair work on land centres, the spokesperson said.

Providing transparent and timely services of land records to the general public is the top priority of the organisation. No negligence will be tolerated by the staff in their official duties, the spokesperson added.

