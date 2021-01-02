44 restaurants, cafes sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE:On the New Year's Eve, District Administration continued its crackdown on businesses violating corona SOPs. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, AC City Faizan Ahmed, AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed and AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir remained in the field late at night and sealed a total of 44 shops, hotels, restaurants and cafes and warnings were issued to 14 restaurants. AC Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 04 restaurants Ganche, Moka, Sashas and Penthouses. Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed 13 shops and stores, 16 hotels and restaurants and halls in Pearl Continental Hotel.

AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed the parties at 05 restaurants, 04 places on the occasion of New Year and issued warnings to 14 restaurants. AC Raiwind Adnan Rashid sealed the atmosphere in Raiwind. GAIA Restaurant in Tehsil Cantt, Bundu Khan Z Block DHA, Papa Jones DHA, Domino DHA, Cafe I Lento Z Block DHA, Muscaride Night, DGTRI X DHA Phase 09 and Private Parties were sealed in a farmhouse on Bedian Road. Milli Shoes, Beauty Touch Cosmetics, Pak Mobile Shop, Bhurjan Shoes, Italian Shoes, Butt Shoes, Garment Shop No. 1 & 2, Doce Bakery, Dubai Store, China Gift Sale Fair, Stop Spicy Juice Corner were sealed in Tehsil City. Operations were being carried out on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassir Riaz.