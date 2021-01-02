Rs2.4b smuggled goods seized in six months

LAHORE:Model Collectorate of Customs Enforcement & Compliance Lahore carried out an exhaustive drive against transportation and seized smuggled goods of value of Rs 2,467 million during first six months of current financial year.

Model Collectorate of Customs Enforcement & Compliance Lahore carried out this drive on the directions from the Chairman FBR Javed Ghani and Member Customs Operations Tariq Huda. Collector Basit Maqsood Abbasi tasked his team consisting of Additional Collector Mateen Alam and Assistant Collectors Ali Tauqeer and Isfandyar Khan to activate the network of informers to gather correct information about the storage places of smuggled goods and then with the assistance of law enforcement agencies including Police, raided these points successfully.

During the first six months of the current financial year, the total value of the seizures was Rs. 2,467 million which is a 270% and 315% higher as compared to the seizures made during the same period of the financial year 2019-20 and 2018-19 respectively.

The ASO team led by Assistant Collectors Ali Tauqir and Isfandyar raided the godowns in the areas of Lahore including Truck Adda, Shah Alam Market, Misri Shah and Badami Bagh and targeted major entry points into Lahore, recovering huge quantities of smuggled betel nuts, cigarettes, petroleum jelly, welding electrodes, skimmed milk, tyres, tiles, zinc ingots, fabric, auto parts, food items etc.