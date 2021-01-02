GCU celebrates 157th Founders’ Day

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore, one of the oldest seats of higher learning in Pakistan, on Friday turned 157.

The GCU, then Government College, was founded on 1 January, 1864, in the Haveli of Raja Dhyan Singh in the Walled City Lahore as liberal arts and science college. A grand ceremony was held at the University’s amphitheatre where Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi cut the Founders’ Day cake along with the academic and administrative heads.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor said that they entered 2021 with a renewed hope of health and prosperity. "The challenges of the past year offered us the opportunity to show our true resilience and it left us stronger to face any such calamity in the future,” he said.

The vice-chancellor believed that at GCU, they had to make a difficult switch to the online teaching, with our system and people not ready for the sudden halt in our conventional face-to-face mode of teaching.

He thanked all faculty members and administrative officials for their hard work to ensure that our students keep receiving the quality of education they deserve at the prestigious GC University.