Basharat Rraja, Firdous Ashiq Awan praise Rescuers for completing training

LAHORE:The passing-out ceremony of 446 Rescuers trained for various tehsils of Punjab was held at Emergency Services Academy here Friday.

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja graced the ceremony as a chief guest. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, DG Punjab Emergency Services, senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, Emergency Services Academy, and a large number of rescuers, their parents, family, and friends attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister congratulated the rescuers on their successful completion of professional training and becoming a part of this prestigious service. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appreciated the rescue services. She said the chief minister was committed to strengthening Rescue Service. The expansion of the Service at remaining tehsils would be completed soon. She also shared her personal experience when her brother met an accident and there was no emergency management system at all to shift the victims with medical support.

Earlier, the passing out cadets demonstrated their professional skills of emergency management during mock exercises of deep well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined spaces & rescue from height. The minister along with DG Rescue Punjab distributed the best performance awards among the rescuers.

9,221 food points sealed during 2020

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had sealed 9,221 food points as per its annual performance report for 2020 released here on Friday.

As per the report 423,323 food points have been checked and out of which 9,221 were sealed. PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissvana said that 2,082 food businesses were imposed Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO). 10,350 samples had been collected for screening from different food products.

He further said that 35,618 food points have been imposed fine over violation of hygiene standards and non-compliance of SOPs. Cases have been registered against 380 Food Business Operators over adulteration mafia and counterfeiters.

Furthermore, he said that 3,520,684 litres adulterated milk had been flushed in 2020 while 118,786kg blended spices were discarded by previous year.