Man dead in road accident

LAHORE:A man died and another injured when two cars collided with each other near Valencia Town Gate No 10 on Friday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to hospital. The accident had taken place due to overspeeding, police said. Body was shifted to morgue.

DIG: DIG Operations Lahore congratulated the officers on the excellent security arrangements on New Year Night. He said that the New Year night passed peacefully due to foolproof security arrangements by police.