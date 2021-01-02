Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews steps for healthcare services in S Punjab

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, in a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, here on Friday reviewed measures for improvement in healthcare services in South Punjab.

Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti gave a detailed presentation on the current status of the pandemic and measures taken to control it. Officials from South Punjab Health Secretariat also attended the meeting. The health minister said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, people of South Punjab were being provided services on a priority basis.

“We are utilising all resources to meet the shortage of doctors and combat the pandemic,” she added. Dr Yasmin said that people of South Punjab had not received due share in facilities and services. “Today, new hospitals are being built along with the upgradation of existing facilities in South Punjab,” she added. She further said that required funds shall be provided to all hospitals of South Punjab for provision of free medicines and routine services.