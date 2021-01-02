29 more die from COVID-19 in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 29 patients died from COVID-19 while 659 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 4,042, while confirmed cases reached 138,608 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at the P&SH Department Punjab, 16,617 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,457,310 in the province.