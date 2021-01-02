close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2021

CM Usman Buzdar condoles doctor’s death

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2021

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Dr Manzoor Hussain Vijhi of District Headquarters Hospital Vehari due to corona. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the services of the late doctor adding that medical fraternity has played a courageous role in combating coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Lahore