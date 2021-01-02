CM Usman Buzdar condoles doctor’s death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Dr Manzoor Hussain Vijhi of District Headquarters Hospital Vehari due to corona. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the services of the late doctor adding that medical fraternity has played a courageous role in combating coronavirus.