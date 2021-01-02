close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
Country in safe hands, says Aleem Khan

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the country is in safe hands and anti-state elements will fail in their agenda.

Senior Minister said that in 2021, we all pray to Allah Almighty for the betterment, development and prosperity of the country as it is aspiration of every Pakistani that the on-going challenges of the homeland come to an end. He expressed his determination that entire nation would face the current challenges together under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Insha Allah the government would fulfill promises.

Posting on micro-blogging site, Senior Minister said in his tweet that the country was facing various problems on the internal and external fronts. The country is in safe hands and anti-state elements will fail and every citizen stands side by side with army, he added.

