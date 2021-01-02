Green Pakistan Under-19 Polo Cup final today

LAHORE: The final of Green Pakistan Under-19 Polo Cup 2020-21 will be played between JPCC Colts and LPC Remington Pharma on Saturday (today) at 2:45 pm at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club.

The subsidiary final will be played between Lahore Polo Club's AOS and Lahore Garrison Polo Club's Servis Tyres. It will be played at half past noon. Faris Nooruddin, Amin Rehman, Mustafa Aziz and Turab Rizvi are in the JPCC Colts team while Basel Faisal Khokhar, Amal Raza, Nazar Din Ali Khan and Raja Jalal Arsalan are in the LPC Remington Pharma team.