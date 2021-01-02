close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2021

Green Pakistan Under-19 Polo Cup final today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2021

LAHORE: The final of Green Pakistan Under-19 Polo Cup 2020-21 will be played between JPCC Colts and LPC Remington Pharma on Saturday (today) at 2:45 pm at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club.

The subsidiary final will be played between Lahore Polo Club's AOS and Lahore Garrison Polo Club's Servis Tyres. It will be played at half past noon. Faris Nooruddin, Amin Rehman, Mustafa Aziz and Turab Rizvi are in the JPCC Colts team while Basel Faisal Khokhar, Amal Raza, Nazar Din Ali Khan and Raja Jalal Arsalan are in the LPC Remington Pharma team.

Latest News

More From Sports