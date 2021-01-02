Ex-LCCA Secretary discusses cricket affairs with PM's aide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Lahore City Cricket Association Secretary Mian Javed Ali called on Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, to discuss cricket affairs.
Javed, a former first class cricketer and former town nazim in Lahore, informed 'The News' after the meeting that domestic cricket affairs, including regional set-up, were discussed during the meeting.