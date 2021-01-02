close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2021

Ex-LCCA Secretary discusses cricket affairs with PM's aide

Sports

LAHORE: Former Lahore City Cricket Association Secretary Mian Javed Ali called on Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, to discuss cricket affairs.

Javed, a former first class cricketer and former town nazim in Lahore, informed 'The News' after the meeting that domestic cricket affairs, including regional set-up, were discussed during the meeting.

