A hectic Saturday has three cup races in card of nine

LAHORE: There are three cups in a packed nine-race day at the Lahore Race Club, which is the 18th winter meeting that has been preponed by a day to be staged on Saturday (today).

Makhdumzada Hassan Mahmud Memorial New Year Cup, Ghaznavi Cup and Golden Drift Cup have been lined up between six Super Conquest Plates of different classes and divisions.

Four Super Conquest Plates will be followed by the three cup races and then the remaining plates will be held.

The New Year Cup is a term race of seven three-year-old colts, fillies and ponies.

The Ghaznavi Cup has seven entries but all the eyes are on Exceptional One and Golden Drift Cup. Apart from New Year and Ghazanavi Cups, which are of 1200 and 1300 metres distances, respectively, all the races are of a mile run.

The first race, which is of class VII and division IV and V, has 10 participants. The favourite for win is Eden Roc and for places are Tell Me and Ayubia Princess. The others in the race are Ubbi, Zil Prince, German Boy, Anmole One, Samore Princess, Asad Choice and Prince of Baghban.

Neeli The Great is expected to win the second class VII and division race. Places are likely to go to Stella and Khabib. The lineup is completed by Narowal Princess, Red Boy, Jonti Road, Big Foot, Taha Princess, Twenty-Twenty, Natalia and Azm-e-Nau.

In the third race, there are 11 aspirants but Jalpana Prince is likely to be the winner. In this class VII and division III race, places expectations are on Chhota Dera and Prince of Multan. The remaining participants are Chhota Jharra, Lucky Is Me, Khadim, Wind Talker, Faizi Choice, Piyari Malangni, Race The Moon and Ask Me.

The fourth race of the day is the maiden run of 10 selectees. This class VII and division II has no favourites. The participants are Midnight Storm, Danzora, Hassan's Heights, Ian Princess, Divine Moment, Nawab, Spring Festival, Back Street Boy, Noor-e-Kainat and Fuego.

The fifth race, which is the Makhdumzada Hassan Mahmud Memorial New Year Cup, is a term race for three-year-old TBP and HB. The favourite is Alamginan and Taksim Square and Royal Solution for classes. The others in the run are Warrior's Call, Breaking Bad, Purnoor and Gondal.

In the Ghaznavi Cup, which is a class VI race, Exceptional One is the favourite. From among seven contenders, places may be taken by Zandora and Haiku. Al Akbar, Jharra, Baland-o-Bala, Ibram Prince, Your Flame In Me and Sparking complete the list of runners.

Seventh is the Golden Drift Cup with likely winner seen in Lorenzo. In this class VII and division-I race, places are expected to be claimed by Prince of Arab and Amazing Runner. The others in the run are Shah The Great, Rang-e-Hina, Tawakkai, and Nayel.

The eighth race is focused on Banaras Prince for win and Remember Me and Warrior's Charge for places. This class VI and division-II race also has Silken Black, Another Island, Shahbaz and The Kingdom.

The ninth and final race of the day has 10 entries of class VII and division-V horses. The favourite for win is Royal Ascort and for places Days Gone and Mehrban. The other entries are New Rebel, Black Storm, Slightly Dangerous, It's Me, Shaniya Princess, Shan Da Piyar and Merchant of Venus.