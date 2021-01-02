Fitness to decide Babar’s fate today

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam Friday attended two net practice sessions in Christchurch as the team management has yet to decide his inclusion in the playing lineup for the second Test against New Zealand starting from January 3.

According to reports reaching here from New Zealand, Babar trained with comfort for half an hour early in the day and was given again an opportunity to attend the net practice session in the evening.

“Though he was feeling comfortable in the middle, we have yet to decide on his inclusion in the playing lineup for the second Test. Most likely his condition today (Saturday) will help us decide his fate,” a team official said.

Babar, if included in the squad, would be the only change as the team management wants to retain the same squad that played the first Test.

“Babar would play the second Test only if his fitness level remains more than 90 percent. The status of his fitness would be ascertained today (Saturday),” the team official added.