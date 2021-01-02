Algerian president signs new constitution into law

ALGIERS: Algeria’s president on Friday signed the country´s new constitution into law, his office said, after the document was approved in a November referendum on record low turnout as its leader received treatment abroad for Covid-19.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who returned to Algeria this week after two months in Germany, had promoted the new constitution as the "cornerstone of the new Algeria", as he sought to turn the page on the long-running Hirak mass protest movement.

But the document received the backing of less than 15 percent of the electorate, in a November vote overshadowed by the novel coronavirus pandemic and following Hirak calls for a boycott. The Hirak first launched vast street demonstrations in early 2019 to oppose then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika´s bid for a fifth term in office.