Eight Bosnian youngsters die in suspected gas poisoning

SARAJEVO: Eight youngsters died in Bosnia overnight on Friday, officials said, with local media reporting they were victims of gas poisoning in a weekend house where they celebrated the New Year.

Head of the Posusje municipality Ante Begic on Facebook voiced condolences to the victims’ families "after a tragedy in which eight young lives were lost". Police said they launched a probe after being informed early Friday that "several people were found dead" in the village of Tribistovo, in southern Bosnia. More details will be known after the investigation, police spokeswoman Martina Medic told the state-run BHRT television.