New Zealand eye top Test spot with series win against Pakistan

KARACHI: Second-ranked New Zealand are poised to go top of the ICC Test Team Rankings if they can complete a series win over seventh-placed Pakistan.

But Australia or India could go past them with a series win.

The rating points for teams are calculated on a series-by-series basis, with the rankings updated accordingly at the end of a series. That means that a series win for New Zealand would immediately send them top, with Australia and India not receiving points for their series until it is concluded.

A draw in the second Test against Pakistan would send New Zealand to 117 rating points, moving them ahead of Australia who currently sit less than 0.1 of a rating point ahead of their trans-Tasman rivals. If Kane Williamson’s side can secure a 2-0 series win then they will move to 118 rating points.

But occupation of the No1 spot could be a fleeting moment for the Kiwis. Regardless of New Zealand’s result against Pakistan, if India or Australia won both remaining Test matches in their series, then they would move into pole position with 119 or 121 rating points, respectively.

A 2-1 series win would also be enough for Tim Paine’s side to go top, as they would have 119 rating points.

Should New Zealand draw their second Test against Pakistan then a 2-1 result would also be enough for India.