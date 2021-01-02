PSL 2021 draft to take place on 9th

ISLAMABAD: The player draft for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on January 9 in Lahore.

‘The News’ has learnt from a well-placed source that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached Lahore’s administration to allow the PCB hold the draft in open air.

“Though we are expecting less than 300 persons on the draft day, yet there is a need for an approval from the government to make such arrangements in the open air. We have approached the Punjab government for holding the draft on January 9,” the source said.