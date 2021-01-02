March exams to be postponed

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the examinations scheduled to be held in the coming March will be postponed as schools and colleges remained closed across the country for most parts of the year 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He told a delegation of private schools during a meeting that instead of March, the exams would be held in May or June.

The minister also said the summer vacation for educational institutions would be less in the current year than the previous ones to mitigate the students' learning losses caused by the pandemic-induced campus closures during the first and second waves of coronavirus. He said the academic year would begin in August.