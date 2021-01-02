PAL seminar

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a day-long National Literary Seminar to pay tribute to renowned Urdu and Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz on occasion of his 23 death anniversary on January 4 (Monday).

Well known scholars Fatima Hassan, Adal Somro and Ayaz Gul will be the chief guest of the seminar, an official said.

Eminent scholars will participate in seminar to shed light on his poetic vision and contribution towards Urdu and Sindhi poetry.