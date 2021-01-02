close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2021

PAL seminar

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2021

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a day-long National Literary Seminar to pay tribute to renowned Urdu and Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz on occasion of his 23 death anniversary on January 4 (Monday).

Well known scholars Fatima Hassan, Adal Somro and Ayaz Gul will be the chief guest of the seminar, an official said.

Eminent scholars will participate in seminar to shed light on his poetic vision and contribution towards Urdu and Sindhi poetry.

