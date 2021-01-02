Chock-a-block on New Year night

Islamabad : Celebrating the start of the New Year, the residents fired in the air despite the ban early on Friday.

Many took to the streets in cars and motorbikes to have fun. Youngsters celebrated the start of the New Year by honking horns, removing silencers of their motorcycles, and playing songs in cars at full blast.

Some motorcyclists did a wheelie. There were also complaints of eve-teasing and celebratory firing.

The roads in F-10, F-6, F-7, Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road was choked with private vehicles as the people drove out of their places to mark New Year night.

The roads were chock-a-block with the traffic police regulate traffic on key points. The policemen patrolled roads to prevent any law and order situation.

The New Year's revellers set off fireworks from rooftops. No damage to public life or property was reported.

Some road users had heated exchanges with others for blocking their way and throwing firecrackers at them or over minor crashes.