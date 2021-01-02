Revellers welcome New Year with hope for corona-free life

Islamabad : Revellers in the twin cities bid farewell to a gloomy year marred with coronavirus pandemic and welcomed New Year with a hope that life would return to normal after suffering from long pain and agony.

Scores of people took to the streets to mark New Year celebrations involving spectacular fireworks, fun galas, and musical concerts.

The moment when the clock struck 12'o clock, fireworks lightened up the skies in various locations such as Lake View Park and some residential sectors.

The youngsters riding bikes and motor vehicles rushed to the streets and horns blared incessantly in celebration. Some of the streets leading towards commercial markets and centres were entirely jam-packed.

The flower shops became popular destinations for all and sundry. But, unfortunately, the flower sellers showed no ‘mercy’ and looted the buyers with impunity.

The price of a single red rose has been increased from Rs50 to Rs300 in Super Market. The bouquet was being sold at five times the original price.

The sweet shops received a large number of customers who were interested in buying cakes with New Year messages and images.

The musical concerts were arranged at a number of places to celebrate New Year's night, which was attended by youngsters.

In Rawalpindi, the young joy riders gathered at Murree Road and enjoyed the festivity with fireworks and loud music.

A great rush was also seen in the markets where youngsters were enjoying meals, tea, and coffee. The chilly weather failed to diminish their passion that knew no bounds.

The administration of some private housing societies organised the mesmerizing fireworks, musical concerts, and fun gala in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The traffic wardens continued to perform their duties everywhere and managed the flow of traffic on the main roads of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.