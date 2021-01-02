close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
OCC
Our crime correspondent
January 2, 2021

Man held in German national’s murder case

Islamabad

Islamabad : Islamabad police has arrested a person for his alleged involvement in murder of German national and recovered vehicle from him used in the crime, the police said.

A German national was gunned down by two persons on December 29, 2020 when he resisted them during dacoity attempt in sector G-10/4. The assailants managed to escape after the incident, however, the police collected evidences from the scene and started investigated into the matter by using modern technology.

The police succeeded to arrest the main accused Nasr Uddin and were conducting raids to arrest the other culprit.

Police also recovered the vehicle used in this crime and further investigation is underway into the case.

