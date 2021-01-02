8 more die, 221 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The New Year started with report of eight deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours along with as many as 221 new cases registered from the region in a day keeping the intensity of the second wave of the outbreak rages in terms of both morbidity and mortality.

The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities is relatively low for the last two weeks or so as compared to the number of patients being tested positive per day for the disease in the previous one-and-a-half months.

It is important that from November 8 to December 15, as many as 17,615 new cases were reported from the twin cities at an average of over 460 cases per day while the virus claimed nearly 300 lives during the period.

From December 16 to December 31, the number of confirmed patients reported per day on average from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district was below 216 though the virus claimed another 87 lives in the last 16 days of the year 2020.

The incidence of coronavirus illness in the twin cities is still much higher as compared to other parts of the country. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that to date, a total of 49,724 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 964 have lost their lives. On Friday, there were a total of 3,898 active cases of the disease in ICT and Rawalpindi district combined.

In the last 24 hours, another three patients died of the disease in the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 419 while 186 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 37,888 of which 34,410 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 3,059 on Friday, the first day of the year 2021.

From Rawalpindi, another five patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 from the district to 545. As many as 35 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 11,836 of which 10,452 have been discharged after treatment according to the district health department Rawalpindi.

On Friday, as many as 72 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 767.